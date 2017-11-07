BRIEF-GE and Green Investment Group to deliver 650 MW of onshore wind to Sweden

Nov 7 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* Co, Green Investment Group to deliver and operate 650-MW of onshore wind through the Markbygden ETT wind farm in Northern Sweden‍​

* Equity partners raised about €800 million in financing and have commenced construction of the onshore wind project‍​

* Onshore wind project project is expected to begin commissioning turbines in H2 2018 and be fully operational by the end of 2019‍​

* Green Investment Group, GE Energy Financial Services partner as 50/50 equity investors to acquire onshore wind project from Svevind

Green Investment Group, GE Energy Financial Services to raise remaining capital from debt markets for onshore wind project