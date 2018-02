BRIEF-GE Announces 2018 Board Slate, Includes 3 New Directors

Feb 26 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE ANNOUNCES 2018 BOARD OF DIRECTORS SLATE; INCLUDES THREE NEW DIRECTORS

* NEW DIRECTORS INCLUDE H. LAWRENCE CULP JR., FORMER CEO AND PRESIDENT OF DANAHER CORP

* NEW DIRECTORS INCLUDE THOMAS W. HORTON, FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF AMERICAN AIRLINES

* NEW DIRECTORS INCLUDE LESLIE F. SEIDMAN, FORMER CHAIRMAN OF FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS BOARD (FASB)

* NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL CONSIST OF 12 DIRECTORS, INCLUDING THREE NEW CANDIDATES

* JACK BRENNAN WILL STAY ON AS LEAD DIRECTOR TO FACILITATE TRANSITION TO A NEW LEAD DIRECTOR, NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP IN COMING YEAR​

* ‍JACK BRENNAN WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION IN 2019​

* NEW BOARD WILL BE CONSISTENT WITH CO'S PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLAN TO REDUCE SIZE OF ITS BOARD​