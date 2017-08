June 27 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* General Electric - awarded order from Consortium Duro Felguera (DF Energy) - Romelectro for technology in power plant from Romgaz in Iernut, Romania

* General Electric -new combined-cycle power plant will feature 4 of GE’s 6f.03 gas turbines, 2 steam turbines and 4 heat recovery steam generators Source text: (bit.ly/2tfEHkn) Further company coverage: