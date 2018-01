Jan 9 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES TO LEASE ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES THE FIRST TWO AEI-CONVERTED 737-800 FREIGHTERS

* GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES - THE FIRST DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN JUNE OF 2018, FOLLOWED BY A SECOND IN JANUARY OF 2019 Source: bit.ly/2AHfE9X Further company coverage: