July 31 (Reuters) - GE Power India Ltd:

* June quarter net profit after tax 105.8 million rupees versus loss of 630.7 million rupees last year

* June quarter total income 3.88 billion rupees versus 4.28 billion rupees last year

* Says Andrew H Deleone appointed as managing director

* Gets members' nod for dividend of INR 3 per share