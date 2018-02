BRIEF-GE Renewable Energy Signs Agreement To Supply Turbines For Wind Farms In Brazil

Feb 5 (Reuters) - GE Renewable Energy:

* GE RENEWABLE ENERGY SAYS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH ENGIE TO SUPPLY 144 OF ITS 2.5-116 TURBINES FOR UMBURANAS WIND FARM COMPLEX IN UPSTATE BAHIA, BRAZIL

* GE RENEWABLE ENERGY SAYS WILL PROVIDE 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE AT THE UMBURANAS WIND FARM‍​

* GE RENEWABLE ENERGY SAYS THE 360MW WIND INSTALLMENT WILL ADD TO THE 326.7MW UNDER COMMISSIONING BY GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AT THE CAMPO LARGO I WIND FARM

* GE RENEWABLE ENERGY SAYS THE NEWLY ANNOUNCED 360MW UMBURANAS PROJECT HAS BEGUN CONSTRUCTION; FIRST TURBINES SET TO BE DELIVERED IN 2018

* GE RENEWABLE ENERGY SAYS THE 326.7 MW CAMPO LARGO 1 SITE IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION & WILL BEGIN COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS IN JAN 2019‍​