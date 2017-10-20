FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GE reports quarterly ‍industrial operating + verticals EPS of $0.29​
October 20, 2017 / 10:58 AM / in 4 days

BRIEF-GE reports quarterly ‍industrial operating + verticals EPS of $0.29​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* Quarterly ‍continuing operations EPS (GAAP) of $0.22​

* Quarterly ‍industrial operating + verticals EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.29​

* Quarterly total revenues $33.47 billion, up 14 percent

* Quarterly orders $29.8 billion, up 11 percent

* Says at quarter-end, backlog was $328 billion, up 3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $32.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* General Electric’s CEO says “this was a very challenging quarter”

* General Electric Co CEO says majority businesses had solid q3 earnings performance, offset by decline in “power performance in difficult market”

* Says EPS impacted by $0.16 in quarter, including impairments of $0.13, higher restructuring and lower gains of $0.03‍​ Source text: invent.ge/2yEBu0f Further company coverage:

