Oct 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co :

* General Electric says 2017 estimated financial outlook for Industrial Operating + Verticals EPS $1.05-$1.10

* General electric sees 2017 Industrial CFOA of about $7 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S