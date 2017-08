BRIEF-GE to provide digitally-enabled HA power plant and services for Mexico's Tierra Mojada project‍​

July 12 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE to provide digitally-enabled HA power plant and services for Mexico's Tierra Mojada project‍​

* Tierra Mojada combined-cycle gas-fired power plant is to be completed in December 2019

* Will also provide services to maintain the gas turbine, steam turbine and generators under a multi-year service agreement

* Tierra Mojada combined-cycle gas-fired power plant is expected to generate 875 megawatts (MW) of electricity