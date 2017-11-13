BRIEF-GE to reduce quarterly dividend in conjunction with revised capital allocation framework

Nov 13 (Reuters) - General Electric Co

* GE plans to reduce quarterly dividend in conjunction with revised capital allocation framework

* General Electric Co - determined to set company’s quarterly dividend to a projected payout of $.12 per outstanding share of company’s stock​

* General Electric Co - new dividend ‍represents a 50 pct reduction from current quarterly dividend of $0.24​

* General Electric Co - ‍change in dividend will be effective beginning with board's next dividend declaration, which is expected to occur in December​