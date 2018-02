BRIEF-GE Transportation Lands GE’S Largest Deal In Ukraine

Feb 23 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE TRANSPORTATION LANDS GE’S LARGEST DEAL IN UKRAINE

* ‍GE TRANSPORTATION - SIGNED A $1 BILLION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT IN UKRAINE​

* ‍GE TRANSPORTATION - AGREEMENT INCLUDES SUPPLY OF 30 GE EVOLUTION SERIES FREIGHT LOCOMOTIVES TO UKRAINIAN RAILWAYS​

* GE TRANSPORTATION - ‍LOCOMOTIVE PRODUCTION IS PLANNED TO COMMENCE IN U.S. IN EARLY 2018, WITH FIRST DELIVERIES SLATED FOR THIS FALL​

* GE TRANSPORTATION - AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES SUPPLY OF ADDITIONAL LOCOMOTIVE KITS OVER 10 YRS, REHABILITATION OF LOCOMOTIVES IN RAILWAY'S LEGACY FLEET