FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-GEA Technologies and Dropleaf announce definitive agreement for proposed merger
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 6, 2017 / 5:18 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-GEA Technologies and Dropleaf announce definitive agreement for proposed merger

2 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - GEA Technologies Ltd :

* GEA Technologies and Dropleaf jointly announce entering into definitive agreement for proposed merger

* GEA Technologies Ltd - Amalgamation is structured as a three‐cornered amalgamation

* GEA Technologies Ltd - As a result, amalgamated corporation will become a wholly‐owned subsidiary of GEA on closing

* GEA Technologies Ltd - Entered into a share exchange and merger deal with Dropleaf LLC, pursuant to which unit of GEA will amalgamate with Dropleaf

* GEA Technologies Ltd - As consideration for deal, GEA will issue about 16.6 million GEA common shares and 1.8 million GEA preferred shares

* GEA Technologies Ltd - GEA's common shares will remain halted until transaction is completed

* GEA Technologies Ltd - Transaction has been structured so that resulting issuer qualifies as a foreign private issuer in United States

* GEA Technologies - As per deal, Dropleaf holders will receive ONE gea common share and 0.11048 GEA preferred shares for each Dropleaf share held Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.