Oct 2 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt -

* Erik Bogsch submitted letter requesting to be relieved from his duty as CEO effective Nov 1; board appointed COO Gabor Orban as new CEO

* Bogsch to continue to act as chairman of the board and in addition as of 1 November 2017 will assume the role of executive chairman Source text : bit.ly/2fF35no