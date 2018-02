Feb 19 (Reuters) - GEDIK YATIRIM MENKUL DEGERLER:

* COMPLETES IPO OF ITS UNIT PEKER REIT AT 5.50 LIRA PER SHARE

* COMPLETES SELLING OF TOTAL 9.6 MILLION NOMINAL SHARES IN UNIT PEKER REIT IPO‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)