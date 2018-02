Feb 26 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd:

* ‍ NOTED RECENT INCREASES IN PRICE AND INCREASES IN TRADING VOLUME OF SHARES OF CO​

* ‍CLARIFIES THAT IT IS NOT A PARTY TO ACQUISITION AND IT IS NOT PARTNERING WITH GEELY HOLDING IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION​

* ‍NOTED PRESS ARTICLE THAT REPORTED THAT ZHEJIANG GEELY HOLDING , CONNECTED PERSON OF CO, HAS ACQUIRED INTEREST IN DAIMLER AG​