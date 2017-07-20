FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Geely Automobile enters MoU with Zhejiang Geely and Volvo Car Corp​
July 20, 2017 / 9:04 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Geely Automobile enters MoU with Zhejiang Geely and Volvo Car Corp​

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd:

* ‍company entered into memorandum of understanding with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Company​

* MoU in relation to proposed formation of a joint venture company between company, Geely Holding and VCC

* Registered capital of JV company will be owned as to 50% by company, and as to 50 pct by Geely Holding and VCC in aggregate

* Entered into MoU with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Company Limited and Volvo Car Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

