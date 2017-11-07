FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Geely Automobile Holdings' unit Geely Luoyou enters acquisition agreements
#Healthcare
November 7, 2017 / 3:18 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Geely Automobile Holdings' unit Geely Luoyou enters acquisition agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd

* Geely Luoyou entered into Yili acquisition agreement with Zhejiang Geely and Shanghai Maple​

* ‍Geely Luoyou to acquire entire registered capital of Yili Target, for a consideration of RMB495 million​

* Unit Geely Luoyou entered agreement with Zhejiang Geely to buy entire registered capital of Baoji Geely Engine for RMB345.1 million

* Geely Luoyou to buy, & Geely Holding to sell registered capital of Ningbo Shangzhongxia Automatic Transmission Co​ for RMB993.1 million

* Co enters powertrain sales agreement with Lynk & Co and Geely Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

