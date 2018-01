Jan 8 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd:

* ‍GROUP‘S EXPORTS VOLUME WAS DOWN AROUND 76 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO 329 UNITS IN MONTH OF DECEMBER 2017​

* TOTAL SALES VOLUME OF GROUP FOR DECEMBER 2017 REACHED 153,625 UNITS, AN INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 42 PCT

* ‍GROUP'S SALES VOLUME TARGET FOR YEAR OF 2018 AT 1.6 MILLION UNITS, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF AROUND 27 PCT