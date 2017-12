BRIEF-Gemalto Rejects Atos' Proposal To Buy Co

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gemalto NV:

* GEMALTO REJECTS UNSOLICITED AND CONDITIONAL PROPOSAL BY ATOS

* REJECTED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL BY ATOS SE TO BUY CO FOR EUR 46 PER SHARE

* SAYS PROPOSAL DOES NOT PROVIDE ADEQUATE DEAL CERTAINTY, GIVEN CONDITIONALITY ATTACHED TO IT, LIKELY EXECUTION RISKS INVOLVED IN TRANSACTION

* ATOS’ PROPOSAL DOES NOT CONTAIN SUBSTANTIATED EXPLANATION ON POSSIBLE ANTI-TRUST, CFIUS, OTHER CLEARANCE PROCEDURES

* SAYS BOARD CONSIDERS THAT THE UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL BY ATOS SE TO BUY CO "SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUES" CO