Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gemalto Nv -

* GEMALTO THIRD QUARTER 2017 REVENUE

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 751 MILLION

* SAYS ‍SECOND SEMESTER REVENUE AND PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS OUTLOOK CONFIRMED​

* GEMALTO SAYS PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN EUR 293 MILLION AND EUR 323 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: