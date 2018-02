Feb 7 (Reuters) - GEMCO MEDICAL :

* GEMCO MEDICAL, A DISTRIBUTOR FOR MEDICAL SUPPLY PROVIDERS, SAYS ANNOUNCES ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH BRIGHTREE

* GEMCO MEDICAL SAYS BRIGHTREE PARTNERSHIP ALLOWS DME/HME DEALERS TO PLACE GEMCO ORDERS DIRECTLY FROM BRIGHTREE INTEGRATED EPURCHASING PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: