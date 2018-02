Jan 31 (Reuters) - Gemphire Therapeutics Inc:

* GEMPHIRE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PHASE 2A CLINICAL TRIAL OF GEMCABENE IN PEDIATRIC NON-ALCOHOLIC FATTY LIVER DISEASE (NAFLD)

* GEMPHIRE THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍TOP LINE RESULTS FROM PEDIATRIC NAFLD TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN EARLY 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: