Jan 17 (Reuters) - Gemphire Therapeutics Inc:

* GEMPHIRE COMPLETES PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN INDIGO-1 TRIAL IN SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA (SHTG) PATIENTS

* GEMPHIRE THERAPEUTICS INC - ON TRACK TO REPORT TOP-LINE DATA FROM PHASE 2B TRIAL IN Q2 OF 2018