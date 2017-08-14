BRIEF-Gemphire Therapeutics Inc posts Q2 net loss $0.99/shr

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gemphire Therapeutics Inc
* Gemphire announces second quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Gemphire Therapeutics Inc - qtrly net loss per share$ 0.99
* Gemphire Therapeutics - believes existing cash is sufficient to fund operations through completion of planned nash clinical trial anticipated in H2 2018
* Gemphire Therapeutics - also believes existing cash is sufficient to fund operations through completion of remaining dyslipidemia trial