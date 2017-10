Sept 26 (Reuters) - Gen Iii Oil Corp

* Gen III Oil Corporation upsizes brokered private placement to C$6.5 million

* Gen III Oil Corp - ‍Agreed with Canaccord Genuity to increase size of its previously announced brokered private placement to up to 9.3 million units​

* Gen III Oil Corp - ‍Net proceeds of offering will be used for continued engineering and project development on co’s Bowden project​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: