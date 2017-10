Sept 14 (Reuters) - Gen III Oil Corp:

* Gen III Oil Corp. reaches purchase and sale agreement estimated in excess of $760mm with elbow river marketing ltd.

* Gen III Oil Corp - under terms of PSA, Elbow River will purchase majority of Gen III’s bowden plant production

* Gen III Oil Corp - signing of purchase and sale agreement with Elbow River Marketing Ltd. for majority of Gen III's finished products