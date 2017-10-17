FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gendai Agency says change on establishment of sub-subsidiary
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 17, 2017 / 6:22 AM / in 5 days

BRIEF-Gendai Agency says change on establishment of sub-subsidiary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17(Reuters) - Gendai Agency Inc

* Says it plans to set up a sub-subsidiary named GD Leisure Group Timor, LDA., instead of GDL TIMOR,LDA previously

* Says the sub-subsidiary will be capitalized at $50,000 (about 5.5 million yen), instead of $100,000 (about 11 million yen) previously

* Says establishment date will be in middle November, instead of Mid-September previously

* Previous plan was announced on Aug. 18

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SWex43

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.