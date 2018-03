March 9 (Reuters) - Gendis Inc:

* GENDIS ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN DIVIDEND POLICY

* GENDIS INC - NO DIVIDEND HAS BEEN DECLARED ON COMMON SHARES FOR CURRENT QUARTER

* GENDIS - DOES NOT INTEND TO DECLARE FURTHER DIVIDENDS ON COMMON SHARES UNTIL COMPLETION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GOING PRIVATE DEAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: