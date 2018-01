Jan 18 (Reuters) - Gendis Inc:

* GENDIS ANNOUNCES INSIDER BID AND ABRIDGEMENT OF DEPOSIT PERIOD

* GENDIS - ‍ JAMES COHEN HAS COMMENCED INSIDER BID TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES OF CO, OTHER THAN SHARES OWNED BY COHEN & JOINT ACTORS, AT PRICE OF $5.25/SHARE​