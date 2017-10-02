FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gener8 Maritime's unit enters into amendment agreement with HHIC-Phil Inc​
October 2, 2017 / 8:42 PM / in 15 days

BRIEF-Gener8 Maritime's unit enters into amendment agreement with HHIC-Phil Inc​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Gener8 Maritime Inc

* On Sept 26, unit entered into amendment agreement with HHIC-Phil Inc​

* Under amendment agreement and outstanding works agreement, builder is obligated to physically deliver vessel on October 9, 2017​

* Amendment agreement further provides for a $19.3 million reduction in contract price payable under building contract for vessel​

* Contract price for vessel has, in effect, been reduced from $96.4 million to $77.1 million​

* Unit also entered outstanding works agreement with HHIC-Phil Inc Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2xTZagx) Further company coverage:

