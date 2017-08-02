BRIEF-Generac Holdings reports Q2 EPS of $0.41

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Generac Holdings Inc:

* Generac reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 sales $395.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $383.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.69

* Generac holdings inc says full year net sales are now expected to increase between 6 to 8% as compared to prior year

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: