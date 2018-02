BRIEF-Generac Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.30

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Generac Holdings Inc:

* GENERAC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.30

* Q4 SALES ROSE 16.9 PERCENT TO $488 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PERCENT

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.37

* IN 2018, “OPERATING AND FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION IS EXPECTED TO BE STRONG”

* GENERAC HOLDINGS - DUE TO TCJA, CO RECOGNIZED ONE-TIME, NON-CASH GAIN OF $28.4 MILLION IN Q4 FROM IMPACT OF REVALUATION OF NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES​

* EXCLUDING ITEMS, 2018 NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 7 TO 9% AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.19, REVENUE VIEW $475.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.72 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: