Feb 26 (Reuters) - General Cable Corp:

* GENERAL CABLE CORP - QTRLY ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31​

* GENERAL CABLE CORP - QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03​

* GENERAL CABLE CORP - QTRLY REVENUE $981.9 MILLION VERSUS $910.0 MILLION

* GENERAL CABLE - PRELIMINARY ESTIMATE OF $46 MILLION OF NONCASH DEFERRED TAX EXPENSE IN Q4 FROM CHANGES TO THE U.S. TAX LAW