Aug 2 (Reuters) - General Cable Corp:

* General Cable reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

* General Cable Corp qtrly loss per share ‍$1.42​

* General Cable - ‍company has suspended its practice of issuing quarterly guidance and will not hold an earnings conference call for q2 of 2017​

* General Cable qtrly ‍net sales $943.1 million versus $1,021.2​ million