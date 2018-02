Feb 7 (Reuters) - General Communication Inc:

* GENERAL COMMUNICATION - ‍IS IMPOSING SOX BLACKOUT PERIOD THAT IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN DURING WEEK OF MARCH 5, AND END DURING WEEK FOLLOWING REORGANIZATION​

* GENERAL COMMUNICATION - BLACKOUT PERIOD RELATED TO DEALS IN WHICH LIBERTY INTERACTIVE WILL BUY CO THROUGH REORGANIZATION FOLLOWED BY SPLIT-OFF