Jan 12 (Reuters) - GENERAL DYNAMICS EUROPEAN LAND SYSTEMS:

* GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED $1 BILLION CONTRACT TO DELIVER PIRANHA 5 WHEELED ARMORED VEHICLES TO ROMANIAN ARMY

* GENERAL DYNAMICS EUROPEAN LAND SYSTEMS-MODERN PIRANHA 5 VEHICLES TO BE PRODUCED IN ROMANIA UNDER STRATEGIC COOPERATION,TRANSFER OF TECHNOLOGY PROJECT