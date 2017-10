Oct 3 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems:

* GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT FOR 40MM LOW-VELOCITY GRENADE TRAINING CARTRIDGES

* GENERAL DYNAMICS ORDNANCE AND TACTICAL SYSTEMS - CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF OVER $97 MILLION IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED

* GENERAL DYNAMICS ORDNANCE AND TACTICAL SYSTEMS- AWARDED A $17 MILLION CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY CONTRACTING COMMAND IN PICATINNY, N.J.