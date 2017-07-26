BRIEF-General Dynamics Q2 earnings per share $2.45

July 26 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp

* General Dynamics reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $2.45

* Q2 revenue $7.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.75 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises FY 2017 earnings per share view to $9.70 to $9.75

* General Dynamics Corp - ‍general Dynamics' total backlog at end of second-quarter 2017 was $58.6 billion​

* General Dynamics Corp - ‍total potential contract value, sum of all backlog components, was $83 billion at end of quarter​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* General Dynamics - ‍company-wide operating margin for Q2 13.8 percent, a 60 basis-point increase when compared to 13.2 percent in second-quarter 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: