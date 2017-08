Aug 10 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* General Electric Co - Amit Kumar has been promoted to vice president, global supply chain – ge india & southeast asia‍​

* General Electric Co - Emmanuel Ligner has been appointed as CEO, life sciences, GE Healthcare‍​

* General Electric Co says John Mansfield joined GE as chief digital officer, GE Aviation Source text: (bit.ly/2vRWmA1) Further company coverage: