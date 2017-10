Oct 2 (Reuters) - General Electric Co

* General Electric Co says ‍in connection with Jeffrey​ Immelt’s retirement, board decreased its size from 19 to 18 directors - SEC filing

* General electric co - Larry Nichols resigned from BHGE board, and BHGE board decreased its size from 11 to 9 directors​ Source: (bit.ly/2xTp9oq) Further company coverage: