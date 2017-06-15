FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-General Finance Corp to promote Jody Miller to CEO
#Regulatory News
June 15, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-General Finance Corp to promote Jody Miller to CEO

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - General Finance Corp:

* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer

* General Finance Corp - effective January 1, 2018, Jody Miller will become president and chief executive officer of general finance corporation

* Miller will join board of directors later in year, restoring company's board to seven members

* General Finance Corp - Ronald F. Valenta becoming company's executive chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

