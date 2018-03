March 6 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc:

* GENERAL MILLS - ENTERED SOURCING AGREEMENT WITH GUNSMOKE FARMS TO CONVERT 34,000 ACRES OF CONVENTIONAL FARMLAND TO CERTIFIED ORGANIC ACREAGE BY 2020

* GENERAL MILLS INC - EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BILLION IN NET SALES BY 2020