Oct 10 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc:

* General Mills issues voluntary recall of Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Raisin Granola cereal

* General Mills Inc - ‍There have been no reports of illness​

* General Mills - ‍Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Raisin Granola cereal produced on July 15, 16, is being recalled because product may contain almonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: