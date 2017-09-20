BRIEF-General Mills reports Q1 adjusted non-GAAP EPS of $0.71

Sept 20 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc

* General mills reports fiscal 2018 first-quarter results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.71

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $3.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.79 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.69

* General Mills Inc - ‍company reaffirms fiscal 2018 full-year outlook​

* General Mills Inc qtrly net sales for General Mills’ North America retail segment ‍totaled $2.44 billion, down 5 percent from prior year​

* General Mills Inc - ‍first-quarter net sales for convenience stores & foodservice segment were essentially flat to year-ago levels at $447 million​

* General Mills Inc - ‍restructuring, impairment, and other exit costs totaled $5 million in quarter compared to $59 million a year ago​

* General Mills Inc - ‍company now estimates currency translation will be a 1 cent benefit to full-year fiscal 2018 adjusted diluted EPS​

* General Mills -‍ anticipated a slow start to year on bottom line, and co continues to expect sequential improvement in profitability in coming quarters​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.10, revenue view $15.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S