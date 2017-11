Nov 8 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc

* General Mills - ‍on Nov 6, board of General Mills Inc elected Jeffrey Harmening to serve as chairman of board, effective January 1, 2018 - SEC filing​

* General Mills - Kendall Powell will retire from the board and from his role as chairman of the board on December 31, 2017

* General Mills - Jeffrey Harmening will continue to serve as the Chief Executive Officer Source text: (bit.ly/2m3Ho6J) Further company coverage: