* Says Kendall J. Powell‍​’s FY 2017 total compensation was $9.2 million versus about $11 million in FY 2016 - SEC filing

* Jeffrey Harmening, who replaced Powell as CEO as of June 1, 2017, earned $4.6 million in 2017 as COO

