#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 25, 2018 / 7:08 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-General Oyster says business and capital alliance and change of shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - General Oyster Inc

* Says it plans to issue 1.2 million shares to an investment limited liability partnership for 800.1 million yen via private placement as a capital alliance

* Says the investment limited liability partnership will hold 42.3 percent stake in the co and become co’s top shareholder after capital alliance

* Says a Tokyo-based firm’s stake in the co will be diluted to 13.6 percent from 23.5 percent

* Change will occur on Feb. 26

* Says through business alliance, TRYFUNDS INVESTMENT, a wholly owned unit of Tryfunds, will help the co improve co’s performance

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dVNcfS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

