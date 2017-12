Dec 19 (Reuters) - Assicurazioni Generali says:

* AGREES TO SELL NON-LIFE RUN-OFF PORTFOLIO OF ITS BRITISH BRANCH, CONSISTING OF APPROXIMATELY 300 MILLION EURO OF LIABILITIES

* TO SELL THE PORTFOLIO TO COMPRE GROUP

* TRANSACTION FURTHER STRENGTHEN GROUP‘S SOLVENCY CAPITAL POSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)