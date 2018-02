Feb 2 (Reuters) - Genesco Inc:

* GENESCO SAYS ON JAN 31 ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH REPLACES PREVIOUS $400 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING

* GENESCO INC - ‍CREDIT FACILITY IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $400 MILLION​

* GENESCO SAYS CREDIT FACILITY HAS A FIVE-YEAR TERM Source text - bit.ly/2nD2GW2 Further company coverage: