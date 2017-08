BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming reports traffic for July 2017

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Inc:

* Genesee & Wyoming reports traffic for July 2017

* Genesee & wyoming inc - same-railroad traffic in July 2017 was 239,365 carloads, a decrease of 3,585 carloads, or 1.5%, compared with July 2016.

* Genesee & wyoming inc - U.K./European operations traffic in July 2017 was 90,990 carloads, a decrease of 5.9% compared with July 2016,

* Total carloads​ for ‍north American operations 133,822 in July 2017 versus 131,140 in July 2016

‍traffic in july 2017 was 277,140 carloads, an increase of 34,190 carloads, or 14.1%, compared with July 2016​